YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. YRC Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $2.34 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.