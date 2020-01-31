YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Trading Up 28.2%

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) was up 28.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.41, approximately 3,544,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 748,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on YayYo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

YayYo Company Profile (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

