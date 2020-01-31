Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.81, approximately 4,017 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

