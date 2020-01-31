Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XLNX. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. 363,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Xilinx by 9.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 0.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.