Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Nomura from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. 363,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

