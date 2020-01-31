XEL Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Over the last week, XEL has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. XEL has a total market capitalization of $469,308.00 and $518.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000875 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.