Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

XEL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $68.86.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after acquiring an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after acquiring an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10,500.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 378,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,558,000 after acquiring an additional 273,484 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

