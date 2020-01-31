Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.73-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

NYSE XEL opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

