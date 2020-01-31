X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Down 1.7%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.76, 921 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. SWS Partners lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SWS Partners owned about 0.75% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

