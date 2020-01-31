World Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.05. 16,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,961. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

