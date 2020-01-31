World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $243.77 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $247.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

