World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,422,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

NYSE:CFG opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

