World Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after buying an additional 320,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 52,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

EMN stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.31. 173,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

