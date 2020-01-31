World Asset Management Inc Has $51.97 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,276.23.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

