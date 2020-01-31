World Asset Management Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.04. The company had a trading volume of 77,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,547. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

