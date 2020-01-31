World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.26 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of WRLD stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.30. 4,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,086. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The company has a current ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $698.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRLD. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

