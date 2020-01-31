Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Receives $53.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. 251,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,225. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Workiva has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863 over the last 90 days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,808,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after acquiring an additional 349,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.