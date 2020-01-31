WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading Up 1%

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04, approximately 3,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 1,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WLWHY shares. ValuEngine upgraded WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC lowered WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

