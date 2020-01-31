Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.87. 3,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.92. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $85.68 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,020,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares in the company, valued at $28,200,840.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.80.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

