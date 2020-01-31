Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,270. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.46, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,486.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.