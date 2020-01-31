Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $28.71. 479,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,204. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

