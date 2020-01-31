WEX (NYSE:WEX) Downgraded to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $220.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a positive rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.60.

NYSE:WEX traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.25. 488,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $159.68 and a fifty-two week high of $234.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEX will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $76,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 709.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

