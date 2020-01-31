Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 461 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $326.91. The stock had a trading volume of 64,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $334.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.