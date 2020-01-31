Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,439,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,559,000 after acquiring an additional 231,883 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,264.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 562,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,161,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $115.69. 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,020. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.03 and a 12 month high of $115.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

