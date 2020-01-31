Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.08. 62,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.35. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $282.74 and a twelve month high of $393.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

