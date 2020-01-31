Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $213.83. 2,130,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.44. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.