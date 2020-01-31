Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 431.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,518,000 after buying an additional 1,466,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,897,000 after buying an additional 1,380,055 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,455,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,826,000 after buying an additional 785,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 31.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,114,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,740,000 after buying an additional 753,657 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after buying an additional 623,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $43.41. 8,792,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,588. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Williamson Scott bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders have sold 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

