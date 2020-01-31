Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 276,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 210,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,906,358. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.41. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

