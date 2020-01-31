Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

COF traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

