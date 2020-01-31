Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $818,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 187,048 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 427.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 616,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,386. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCS. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

