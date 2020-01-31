Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.03. 30,703,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,148,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.