Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 990,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,423. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.