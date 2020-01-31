Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,707 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,878,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9,592.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 1,273,834 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after buying an additional 1,244,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2,706.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 1,066,148 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.66. 23,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

