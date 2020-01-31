Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. 102,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,793. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7965 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

