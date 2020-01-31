Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 47,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.80. 631,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,350. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

