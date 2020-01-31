Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 313.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,592,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.47. 2,782,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

