Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $740,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

