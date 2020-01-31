Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,002. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $239.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. BidaskClub cut Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

