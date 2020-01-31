Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Trading Down 1.9%

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) shares fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.63, 1,021,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,658,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WES. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.80%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

