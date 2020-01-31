Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,626,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 29.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 156.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.