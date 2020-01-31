Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after buying an additional 771,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,969,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after buying an additional 220,555 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 36.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 781,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,499,000 after buying an additional 209,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 614,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after buying an additional 149,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

