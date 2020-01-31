Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $80.00 at BTIG Research

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.59.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.