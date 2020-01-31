WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. WESCO International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.70 EPS.

NYSE:WCC traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. 1,613,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

