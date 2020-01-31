WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 40.52%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.