Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 518.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.19. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WERN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

