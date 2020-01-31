Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 823,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,536,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,329,344. The stock has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

