Well Done LLC Sells 4,285 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Well Done LLC lowered its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. TCF Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Well Done LLC owned about 0.06% of TCF Financial worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $42.39. 22,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

