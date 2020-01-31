Well Done LLC Sells 284 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

EFA stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.46. 1,660,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,598,434. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

