Well Done LLC Invests $1.42 Million in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Well Done LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 142,623 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 113,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 19,342,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,589,137. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.