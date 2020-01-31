Well Done LLC Has $828,000 Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,749 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 1,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

MCBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.